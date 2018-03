DuPont City Council passes four land use ordinances

The DuPont City Council passed the following land use Ordinances at the March 27 council meeting.

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1031

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING; ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO DUPONT MUNICIPAL CODE (DMC) TITLE 25 TO CREATE A NEW ZONING DESIGNATION OF “COMMUNITY BUSINESS DISTRICT” UNDER FILE NO. TEXT-16-07; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1032

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING; ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO DUPONT MUNICIPAL CODE (DMC) TITLE 25 TO ESTABLISH DENSITY/LAND USE INCENTIVES, ESTABLISH A REVIEW PROCESS, AND TO CLARIFY HOUSING TERMINOLOGY, SPECIFICALLY, THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS ARE TO CHAPTER 25.20 DMC, RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS AND CHAPTER 25.10 DMC, DEFINITIONS; AND A NEW CHAPTER 25.152 DMC, MASTER PLANS UNDER FILE NO. TEXT-16-03; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1033

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING; ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO MINERAL RESOURCE OVERLAY BOUNDARIES ON THE CITY’S OFFICIAL MAP; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1034

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING; ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO DUPONT MUNICIPAL CODE (DMC) TITLE 25; SPECIFICALLY TO CHAPTER 25.40-BUSINESS TECH PARK DISTRICT, CHAPTER 25.15-LAND USE DISTRICTS AND MAP ESTABLISHMENTS, CHAPTER 25.125-WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS, CHAPTER 25.175-ADMINISTRATION OF DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS, CHAPTER 25.41-MIXED USE VILLAGE (NEW CHAPTER), AND CHAPTER 25.10-DEFINITIONS UNDER FILE NO. TEXT 16.06; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

