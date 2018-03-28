Bates Technical College Board of Trustees vote to appoint Dr. Lin Zhou as President

Since Dr. Zhou’s hire at Bates as the dean of continuing education, apprenticeship and child studies in 2013, she served as dean of instruction and executive dean before becoming the vice president of institutional effectiveness and student success in 2016.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Bates Technical College Board of Trustees voted three-to-two to offer Interim President Dr. Lin Zhou the position of President at their board meeting on Tuesday, March 27. The college and Dr. Zhou will enter into contract negotiations for a two-year agreement this week.

Since her hire at Bates as the dean of continuing education, apprenticeship and child studies in 2013, Zhou served as dean of instruction and executive dean before becoming the vice president of institutional effectiveness and student success in 2016. Previously, she held the positions of associate dean of extended learning, and director of branch campus and continuing education at Lake Washington Institute of Technology.

Zhou holds a Ph.D. in education, with an emphasis in community college leadership, from Oregon State University, a Master’s Degree in business administration from City University in Seattle, and an Associate Degree in computer science and networking technology from Lake Washington Institute of Technology. In 2017, Dr. Zhou participated in the Harvard University’s Institute for Educational Management, administered by the university’s Graduate School of Education.

Should Zhou choose to accept the board’s offer, she would be the college’s first female president, and the first Chinese immigrant to serve in that capacity in the state of Washington.

To learn more about Bates Technical College, go to www.bates.ctc.edu .

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.