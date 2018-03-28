2018 Spring Luau – Pacific Island Food, Dance, and Music at UPS

TACOMA, Wash. – With the beloved mountain poking occasionally through the rain clouds, you could say that spring is back in the South Sound. That means more sunshine ahead, warmer evenings—and the chance to again indulge in the Polynesian colors, tastes, and music of University of Puget Sound’s annual Spring L??au.

Students from the Ka ‘Ohana me ke Aloha Club on Saturday, April 14, will present their 48th Spring Luau event they organize each year to familiarize Pacific Northwesterners with their storytelling cultures.

The celebration will include a Hawaiian dinner and a stage show with traditional dances from Pacific Ocean peoples. The event is one of the biggest celebrations of Polynesian culture in the state, attracting nearly 1,000 people each year.

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the dining hall of Wheelock Student Center, near the N. Alder Street entrance to campus on N. 15th Street. This year no tickets are required for the meal and guests will choose their own a la carte items from an array of Hawaiian dishes, paying with cash, a card, or student dining dollars.

The colorful stage show, including music and dancers, is ticketed. This will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Fieldhouse, just off the corner of Union Avenue and N. 11th Street. See below for ticket details and a map of campus.

“This year’s goal is to educate the Puget Sound and local communities about the history of Hawaii and Polynesia even more than we have in past years,” says Amber Odo ’19, club president.

Music will be provided by Northwest Blend, a local group specializing in Hawaiian infused music and known for their use of four-part harmonies. The show will include numerous dances from cultures including Hawaiian and Tahitian.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available in advance or at the door.



When: Saturday, April 14, 2018

Where: Luau dinner: 5–6:30 p.m. in Wheelock Student Center, N. 15th Street and N. Alder Street

Luau show: 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Fieldhouse, N. 11th Street and Union Avenue

Tickets: Dinner: A la carte purchases in the dining hall

Show only: General admission: $10

Puget Sound campus members, seniors (65+), military: $8

Children 4 years old and under enter free.

To pay with a credit card call Wheelock Information Center at 253.879.3100.

To order online go to: tickets.pugetsound.edu