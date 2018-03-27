Tacoma: Eastbound SR 16 merge to northbound I-5 changes Thursday

TACOMA – During overnight hours of Wednesday, March 28, contractor crews working on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will reduce the State Route 16 approach to northbound Interstate 5 to a single lane. This temporary change allows construction crews access to a workzone while they continue work on the project.

If the weather cooperates, starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, crews will close the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 and the northbound I-5 exit to I-705 and SR 7 (#133). At 11 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-5 will be routed through the parallel northbound collector/distributor via exit #132.

By 4 a.m. Thursday, March 29, all lanes will reopen and the SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will open in its reduced configuration.

This ramp configuration has been in place previously and has caused delays. This temporary configuration will be in place through fall 2018 while crews finish the project. To help eastbound SR 16 travelers bypass some of the anticipated backups, WSDOT encourages drivers to try an alternate route that uses SR 7. More information about this route is available on WSDOT’s YouTube video.

Travelers who use the ramp from eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 may want to plan extra time into their commute.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.