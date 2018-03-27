Raiders Win Final Game Before League Starts vs. Everett

Pierce (7-13) walked off the field today feeling ready for league play that starts on Friday in Centralia. The team ended up winning today’s game against Everett, 4-2. Freshman Dominic Agron (Covington, WA., Kentwood) received the win after a six inning outing. Agron ended up giving up the only two runs in his outing in a two run homer to Everett’s Daniel Head. Agron ends up giving up three hits with seven strikeouts. Freshman Tyler Fox (Puyallup, Wa., Cascade Christian) finished the final three innings to earn the save.

Sophomores Matt Scheffler (Kirkland, Wa., Lake Washington) and Hudson Byorick (Auburn, Wa., Auburn Mountainview) each had two doubles. Byorick’s double helped start the scoring in the first inning after a single from Sophomore Jaryn Nakamoto (Alea, Hi., Alea). Sophomore Rylan Cratsenberg (Federal Way, WA, Federal Way) quickly added an RBI single in the same inning. The Raiders would then take the lead in the fifth inning with Scheffler’s double scoring freshman Chris Roy (Lacey, Wa., Timberline). Pierce would get a key run from Keegan Lonyo‘s (Graham, Wa., Graham-Kapowsin) sacrifice that scores Scheffler.

Catcher Matt Scheffler after the game said, “There is always stuff to work on. We have a long way to go knowing who were are going to play in the west. We just need to be ready. We just need to play as a team and just play one pitch at a time.

Pierce would fall in the earlier game to Big Bend, 1-0. Sophomore Alan Vasquez (Kent, Wa., Kentlake) pitched well to give the Raiders an opportunity leaving the game in the sixth inning giving up three hits and eleven strikeouts. Freshman Ashton Dulfer (Vashon, Wa., Vashon) would give up the only run to Everett’s Nic Metcalf to preserve the Viking’s win. Sophomore Keegan Lonyo (Graham, Wa., Graham-Kapowsin) and Nakamoto had the only hits for Pierce. Big Bend would leave their doubleheader with a 12-6 overall record after beating Everett (12-5), 14-13 in the middle game.

Assistant coach Ryan Schmitten said, “We feel like we are on the right track. We are making pitches that mean something. We are ready to get going, we feel like we found a little bit of lightning this weekend and we are going to stay with them in our pitcher rotation in the next few weeks as we start to play in the NWAC West.”

The Raiders will now start their league season in Centralia on Friday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m. in a single game. The team will play five single games against the NWAC West Region to start league. Pierce will host one of the single games at home again on Wed., April 4 at 3:00 p.m.. On Saturday, April 14 they will begin playing doubleheaders again at Wheeler Field in Centralia.