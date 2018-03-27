Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners to meet March 29

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, March 29, 2018, beginning at 8:15 a.m. to approximately 2:45 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The Board will discuss and/or review the following topics:

Future Funding – Sustaining Service Levels and Capital Projects Public Transportation Benefit Area (PTBA) Structure – Presentation on Annexation vs. Public Transportation Improvement Conference (PTIC) Update on Bus Rapid Transit Project Fare structure, including Next Gen ORCA, Low Income Fares and Student Passes for all School Districts in the Pierce Transit Benefit Area Representation on External Boards and Commissions Exploration of Different Board Committee Structures (Time Permitting)

It is anticipated that the Board may give direction to staff, but no final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting.