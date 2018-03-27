Lakewood building staff attends annual education institute training week of March 26-29, 2018

The city’s building department will be short staffed the week of March 26-29 while some of its employees attend the Washington Association of Building Officials’ annual Education Institute.

For people who need to access the city’s building department resources, you may experience some longer than normal wait times including at the second-floor front counter, out in the field with inspections or with requested plan reviews.

We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while our staff participates in this valuable training.