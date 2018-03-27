It Was Chili in Steilacoom Recently

The scent of chili spice was in the air at the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association last Saturday as approximately 150 members participated in this annual member event.

Highlighting the event were ten members who cooked their own varieties of chili which attendees tasted and voted on for the Peoples Award. In addition, a selection of expert judges tasted and voted in a blind presentation for the Chefs Award.

The winner for the Chefs Award was Jeremy Gottshall, and runners-up were Jim Davis and Judy Knight. The winner for the Peoples Award was Kathy Hegstad and runners- up in this category were Jim Davis again, and Jan Lucas.

This casual and fun event is a benefit of membership in the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and comes after the annual membership campaign. If you are interested in joining SHMA, you can go to the website www.steilacoomhistorical.org to link to the membership page. SHMA has successful carried out its mission of conservation and education for over four decades. New members are always welcome to join and be part of this active group that continues to preserve and explain Steilacoom’s rich heritage and provide the community with special events such as the Salmon Bake and Apple Squeeze. Connect with us at 253-584-4133, email to steilacoomhistorical@gmail.com , or like us on Facebook.