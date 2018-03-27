DuPont City Council March 28 meeting agenda

The DuPont City Council will hold a Special Meeting to discuss Current and Future Use of the Community Center on March 28 (6:30 P.M.) in the DuPont Community Center (303 Barksdale Avenue). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
