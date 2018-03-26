TMP presents Catch Me If You Can

Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its fourth musical of the 2017-2018 season, Catch Me If You Can.
Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Canis the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).
About the Show
Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes
April 6 – April 29, 2018
Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30PM
Sundays, 2:00PM
Saturday, April 21 & 28, 2;00PM
The Cast
Frank Abagnale, Jr. – Jake Atwood
Carl Hanratty – John Miller
Frank Abagnale, Sr. – Jonathan Bill
Paula Abagnale – Linda Palacios
Brenda Strong – Claire Barton
Carol Strong – Michele Bettinger
Roger Strong – TBD
Agent – Josh Anderman
Agent – Nicholas Bray
Agent – Cameron Waters
Ensemble
Heather Arneson | Deshanna Brown
Cassandra DeChant | Emma Deloye
James Fesalbon | Nick Fitzgerald
Zach Forbes | Avery Horton
Lindsay Hovey | Kathy Kluska
Peter Knickerbocker | Sarah Lynn Mangan
TMP’s Creative Team
Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)
Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)
John Chenault (Lighting Designer)
Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)
Jocelyne?Fowler (Costume Designer)
Where?
Catch Me If You Can plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.
When?
Ticket Prices?
Adults $31.00?
Senior, Military, Students $29.00?
Children (12 & under) $22.00?
Groups of 10 or more $27.00?
All Seating is Reserved?
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.?
Behind the Curtain @TMP with Catch Me If You Can
Sunday, March 25, 2018, 7:00PM | FREE Event
Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a?FREE?90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast.?This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.??
About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse?
Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is a non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre. Special thanks to TMP’s 2017/2018 season sponsors including The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.?
