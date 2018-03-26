TMP presents Catch Me If You Can

Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its fourth musical of the 2017-2018 season, Catch Me If You Can.

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Canis the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

About the Show

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes

Catch Me If You Can

April 6 – April 29, 2018

Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Saturday, April 21 & 28, 2;00PM

The Cast

Frank Abagnale, Jr. – Jake Atwood

Carl Hanratty – John Miller

Frank Abagnale, Sr. – Jonathan Bill

Paula Abagnale – Linda Palacios

Brenda Strong – Claire Barton

Carol Strong – Michele Bettinger

Roger Strong – TBD

Agent – Josh Anderman

Agent – Nicholas Bray

Agent – Cameron Waters

Ensemble

Heather Arneson | Deshanna Brown

Cassandra DeChant | Emma Deloye

James Fesalbon | Nick Fitzgerald

Zach Forbes | Avery Horton

Lindsay Hovey | Kathy Kluska

Peter Knickerbocker | Sarah Lynn Mangan

TMP’s Creative Team

Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)

Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)

John Chenault (Lighting Designer)

Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)

Jocelyne?Fowler (Costume Designer)

Where?

Catch Me If You Can plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

When?

Ticket Prices?

Adults $31.00?

Senior, Military, Students $29.00?

Children (12 & under) $22.00?

Groups of 10 or more $27.00?

All Seating is Reserved?

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.?

Behind the Curtain @TMP with Catch Me If You Can

Sunday, March 25, 2018, 7:00PM | FREE Event

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a?FREE?90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast.?This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.??

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse?

Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is a non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre. Special thanks to TMP’s 2017/2018 season sponsors including The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.?