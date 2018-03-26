The Suburban Times

Spring Quarter LIFE classes announced

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Learning Is ForEver announces its Spring Quarter offerings for active retirees:

Life on Land and Sea

  • Picture Book Biographies: Credibility, Representation and Engagement -April 5th
  • 200 Years of Fort Vancouver History- From Hudson’s Bay Company to Spruce Production Division- April 25th
  • Turkey at the Crossroads of History – May 17th
  • Exploring the Catholic Church’s Response to Nazi Persecution of the Jews- May 25th
  • Life on Land and Sea: Owls and Whales- June 5th

The public are welcome to attend these talks, held on the PLU campus. Registration details about these educational lectures may be found at www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart – stewarla@plu.edu 253.241.4166

