Spring Quarter LIFE classes announced

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Learning Is ForEver announces its Spring Quarter offerings for active retirees:

Picture Book Biographies: Credibility, Representation and Engagement -April 5th

200 Years of Fort Vancouver History- From Hudson’s Bay Company to Spruce Production Division- April 25th

Turkey at the Crossroads of History – May 17th

Exploring the Catholic Church’s Response to Nazi Persecution of the Jews- May 25th

Life on Land and Sea: Owls and Whales- June 5th

The public are welcome to attend these talks, held on the PLU campus. Registration details about these educational lectures may be found at www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart – stewarla@plu.edu 253.241.4166