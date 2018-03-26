Spring openings for free career programs

Submitted by Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region

TACOMA, WA (March 19, 2018) – Tacoma based programs that are gateways to careers in numerous fields are accepting applicants in April. The programs are free to the public because they are funded by Goodwill thrift retail, with additional corporate, private and government funding.

Free Warehouse & Logistics Training – Get your career moving today!

Classes start April 17, 2018

Information Sessions: March 30 and April 11 (10 a.m. – noon)

Goodwill Milgard Work Opportunity Center

714 S. 27th St., Tacoma

Garuba Akinniyi (program manager) 253.573.6654

Learn the skills and certifications required to enter this fast paced career field in just 10 weeks! Course includes warehouse and inventory management; Certified Logistics Associate (CIA) certification; forklift certification, customer service training, Microsoft Word & Excel training; resume and career readiness skills.

Free Veteran’s Employer Networking Event – Make your job connection with 60+ employers!

April 18 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.), American Lake Conference Center at Lewis North, JBLM

Information: Susan Irby, Goodwill Milgard Work Opportunity Center 253.573.6789

Goodwill’s quarterly Networking Events, offered each quarter provide more than 250 transitioning servicemen, family members and area veterans networking opportunities with more than 60 employers and 14 veteran service and training organizations in the region. In addition to providing access to multi-state private sector and government employers, the event features access to Goodwill Veteran Services staff for on-the-spot resume and LinkedIn review, and additional training and job placement services