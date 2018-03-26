ROAD ALERT: Night closures planned for Gravelly Lake/Mt. Tacoma drives

Work will resume this week on the road improvement project on Mt. Tacoma Drive at its intersection with Gravelly Lake Drive. That includes grinding pavement and laying new asphalt.

The work will be done at night, starting Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30. Work will occur along both outside lands of Gravelly Lake Drive and all lanes of Mt. Tacoma Drive.

To minimize impacts to local businesses and traffic, the roadwork will be done between 7 p.m. at 5 a.m. and will require the closure of the intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive and Mt. Tacoma Drive. Barricades will go up at the ends of the project to prevent cars from traveling through the work zone. Local access will be provided.

Have questions or concerns? Please contact project manager Paul Candler, 253-983-7776.