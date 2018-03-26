Marketing Firm Owner wins Desirable Award

Submitted by Pierce County Republican Party

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA — Patty Mannie is pleased to announce the award of “Volunteer of the Year” by the Pierce County Republican Party. Mannie was presented this award by the Pierce County Republican Party during their annual Lincoln Day Dinner recently.

“The Volunteer of the year award is one of most valuable awards we give every year. It is the award that recognizes the person that has contributed the most in time, talent and treasure to make our Republican Party and our candidates more successful. It is usually tough to narrow it down to just one deserving person, but this year the choice was an easy one. Patty Mannie, exudes enthusiasm, she is passionate, a tireless worker, and exhibits great organizational leadership skills. We are truly happy to celebrate her contributions to the Pierce County Republican Party”, says Marty McClendon, Chairman of the Pierce County Republican Party. Mannie has volunteered for the Republican Party for over 8 years.

Not only is Mannie Principal of Patricia & Co. Marketing Firm, she is also Chairman of the 28th Legislative District Republicans. Mannie adores spending time with her family, studying local history and as a true patriot enjoys traveling in America in her spare time.