Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

The Lakewood Historical Society invites you to attend our next program. To celebrate Women’s History Month, we are showcasing some of our very own business women. The program is scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive S.W. As always, the program is free and open to the public.

Hope to see you there!