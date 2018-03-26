Aspiring stars shine at University Place Pierce County Library’s Open Mic Night

TACOMA – The next poet laureate, Vegas headliner or Grammy winner just might be discovered at the library. Tell a story, sing a song, read a poem or just sit back and enjoy the talent at Open Mic Night Thursday, March 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 in University Place.

“Open Mic Night aligns well with the Library System’s focus area of enjoyment,” said University Place Library Branch Manager Steve Carmody. “It gives people a friendly, judgement free zone to discover new outlets and offset the pressures of daily life, relax and have fun. Come on in and share your talents, or just get entertained with your friends and neighbors.”

All ages, talents and abilities are welcome at this family-friendly event. Open Mic Night will return Thursday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Contact University Place Library Branch Manager Steve Carmody via email or 253-548-3601 for more information.