Reading Buddies pairs students with teens for literacy success

Reading with a buddy builds skills and is fun. Pierce County Library System offers Reading Buddies, a program that pairs teen buddies, ages 14 to 18 with young readers, ages 4 to 9, to help them master reading. Teen volunteers read with the students and play literacy games to help them improve their skills while having fun.

Children learn to read before third grade and read to learn for the remainder of their school years. Through Reading buddies the young children and teenagers kids get value from the experience. The program provides volunteer hours for the teens and reading help for the younger students, while creating a fun experience and friendship between the pair.

Reading buddies sessions include:

Tuesday, March 27 and April 3 from 4:30 to 5:30 at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

Students interested in the Reading Buddies program need to complete a Reading Buddies questionnaire, available at the library Help Desk. Teens who wish to volunteer with the program will also need to complete a volunteer application and background check form.

Reading Buddies is one more way Pierce County Library is helping students learn and supporting school success. This program also gives students a way to serve their community.

Contact a librarian at University Place Pierce County Library, 253-548-3307 to be a reading buddy.