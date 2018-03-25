Raiders End Losing Streak With Shutout Over Everett

Freshman Tucker Stroup (Lacey, Wa., Timberline) threw a three hit shutout to bring new life to the Raiders after a six game losing streak. Stroup also got help key Pierce hitting and four Everett errors.

The Raiders (6-12) were excited about the win as they are just a week away from the start of the league schedules. Pierce was also excited about getting a win in the nightcap against the Everett team (12-3) that had whipped the Raiders over two previous weekends.

Stroup has continued to pitch well for the Raiders. Stroup struck out nine with just one walk in seven innings. So far, Stroup is 2-1 overall with a 2.00 E.R.A. in 27 innings pitched. Stroup was previously named the 2017 The Olympian’s Player of the Year while playing for Timberline H.S. (Lacey, WA.).

Pierce’s bats helped the cause when they erupted in the second game. Sophomore Keegan Lonyo (Graham, Wa., Graham-Kapowsin), who just became the teams batting average leader, hitting .348 in 9 games, had one of the three Raider doubles in the contest. Lonyo’s double added two RBI’s to his game total.

Sophomore Hudson Byorick (Auburn, Wa., Auburn Mountainview) and Freshman Jacob Hinkle (Tacoma, Wa., Stadium) had the other two doubles. Byorick’s was an two RBI double for the Raiders. Sophomore Nainoa Paragoso (Leilehua, Hi., Leilehua) had a great day for the Raiders in both games, leading off and getting three hits in the first game and then getting a single in the later game. Paragoso said, “I felt comfortable at the plate today and it was good to be out there making a difference.” Overall, Paragoso said, “The team is getting better. This was a big win for us. Our freshman players are getting experience and maturity in the games. We want to do well when the time comes as the league games start.”

The Raiders got off to a 3-0 lead in the first game with three RBI singles from Sophomore Matt Scheffler (Kirkland, Wa., Lake Washington), Sophomore Kyle Banister (Seatac, WA., Seattle Christian), and Nainoa Paragoso. Unfortunately, the Raiders could not bring home another run in the opener. Freshman Brock Wrolstad (Lake Tapps, Wa., Seattle Christian) received the loss in three and 2/3 innings.

Pierce will play Big Bend (10-6) on Sunday at Mt. Tahoma H.S. at 10:00 a.m.. Big Bend will then play Everett at 1:00 p.m. followed by Pierce and Everett C.C. playing their final game before league at 4:00 p.m.. Big Bend is in town for the weekend after playing Tacoma C.C.. Tacoma lost both games, 6-5 and 17-7 in a doubleheader Saturday.

