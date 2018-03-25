Grace Livingston is Lakewood Rotary Student of the Month

Grace Livingston was selected as Lakewood Rotary’s Student of the Month for March 2018.

Grace is a sophomore at Harrison Preparatory School. She is described as tenacious, respectful and selfless.

She is a high-achieving student who is always going above and beyond to learn and further her educational experience.

While Grace’s passion for learning requires hours of time and commitment to her studies, she still finds time to serve her community and school. She gives of her time unselfishly and is committed to making her school a better place for all students, teachers and faculty.

Grace’s respectable and humble nature has afforded her opportunities to impact many Harrison Prep students and the school’s overall climate as well.