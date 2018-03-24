Tahoma Fuchsia Society Invites All to Attend

Submitted by Tahoma Fuchsia Society

Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party). March Speaker is Florence Bond on the historical ‘Grandma Mac’ fuchsia and other early garden fuchsias.

Next Meeting on Monday,

March 26, 2018, at 7:00 PM

Location:

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

8601 104th SW

Lakewood, WA 98498-4473

(Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)

CONTACT TFS:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety

EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com

PHONE: (253) 588-4541