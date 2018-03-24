Tahoma Fuchsia Society Invites All to Attend

Submitted by Tahoma Fuchsia Society
Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party). March Speaker is Florence Bond on the historical ‘Grandma Mac’ fuchsia and other early garden fuchsias.
Next Meeting on Monday,
March 26, 2018, at 7:00 PM
Location:
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
8601 104th SW
Lakewood, WA 98498-4473
(Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)
CONTACT TFS:
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety
EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com
PHONE: (253) 588-4541
Leave a Reply