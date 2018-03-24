Road improvements coming soon to Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park

If you’ve been to Fort Steilacoom Park in the last year then we know you’ve experienced the bumpy ride from its entrance road off 87th Street SW. The age of the pavement, coupled with rains, snow, freezing temperatures and an increase in visitors to the park has resulted in the road’s deterioration.

Don’t worry, a permanent fix is just around the corner. At its meeting March 19 the Lakewood City Council approved a contract for $758,000 with Tucci & Sons, Inc., to repave the entrance into the park and make other improvements.

To expedite the project the main road into the park will be closed during construction. Access to the park and parking lot near the baseball fields (along Steilacoom Boulevard) will remain open. We’ll provide temporary access along Angle Lane to the new paved parking lot near Waughop Lake from the southeast corner of the park (Elwood Drive and Angle Lane).

Information will be sent to neighbors of the park with more details about the work and potential impacts. Signs will also be posted in the park to notify visitors about the temporary closure.

The city will update its website and social media accounts as we near the road’s closure.