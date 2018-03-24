Public invited to Clover Park schools Instructional Materials Showcase

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park School District is adopting new instructional materials for the 2018-19 school year. Parents, staff and community members are invited to provide feedback on the new materials at an Instructional Materials Showcase on Monday, March 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 11 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.

The showcase provides an opportunity for the public to submit comments and feedback about the district’s curriculum. The materials being considered for adoption include:

Grades 6-8 GoMath 2018 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt;

IB Environmental Systems and Societies by Oxford (for Harrison Preparatory School only); and

Nutrition and Wellness for Life by Goodheart-Willcox (for Lakes and Clover Park High Schools).

For more information about the materials or the showcase, contact Ben Miller at 253-583-5040.