Documentary Screening Promotes Mental Health Conversation

As our culture grapples with the challenges of mental health, the Clover Park Technical College Associated Student Governmentpartnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-Pierce County) and The Healing Field to host a free public viewing of the documentary Crazywise.

The evening event attracted close to 200 students, staff, faculty and community members to CPTC’s Lakewood Campus on March 14. Free desserts prepared by CPTC’s Pastry Arts program students were sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, and tea was donated by the Love Tea Company, which donates 25 percent of its net profits to mental wellness causes.

“The main goal of this event was to generate conversation about how mental illness is viewed and treated in the western world and to explore alternatives in the management and treatment of these illnesses through more holistic approaches,” CPTC Student Leadership & Involvement Coordinator Dominic Viola said.

Crazywise was directed by Phil Borges and Kevin Tomlinson and released in 2017. It examines the ways indigenous cultures examine “psychotic” symptoms and follows two young Americans diagnosed with mental illness who pursue healing and recovery outside of western medicine. It includes interviews with renowned mental health professionals and, according to the film’s website, “adds a voice to the growing conversation that believes a psychological crisis can be an opportunity for growth and potentially transformational, not a disease with no cure.”

Following the screening, attendees had an opportunity to engage with a panel discussion that brought together six Pierce County residents with extensive experience in the field of mental health. Several community organizations also hosted tables at the event to provide information for attendees.

The partnership between the CPTC Associated Student Government and NAMI-Pierce County came via CPTC alum Bre Johnson, who works with NAMI as a program coordinator, handles graphic design needs and manages the social media page.

