Reduced lane for eastbound SR 16 travelers merging to northbound I-5

TACOMA – If the weather cooperates, on Wednesday, March 28, the eastbound State Route16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to a single lane to accommodate a workzone for contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project.

This lane reduction has caused delays in the past, and fortunately, this will be the last time crews have to implement this lane configuration on this project. To help eastbound SR 16 motorists bypass some of the backups getting onto northbound I-5, the Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging travelers to try an alternate route that uses SR 7. More information about this route is available on WSDOT’s YouTube video.

South Tacoma Way closures

Overnight closures of South Tacoma Way will continue through the weekend and next week so contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between SR 16 and I-5 can set nine bridge girders, and install safety deck and overhangs. A signed detour is in place.

Additional ramp and lane closures for the week of March 26 are below. All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Saturday, March 24

South Tacoma Way will close from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, March 26

Northbound I-5 exit #134 to Portland Avenue and exit #135 to northbound SR 167 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

South Tacoma Way will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 27

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 28

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through exit #132 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 29

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Friday, March 30

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 56th Street.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.