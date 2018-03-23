National Scrapbook Days in the Pacific Northwest May 4 and 5, 2018

Submitted by Marlene Kam, Creative Memories Advisor

Need supplies? Go to www.creativememories.com/user/marlenekam. You can order at my website and have your order sent directly to you OR I can order for you by April 15 prepaid orders only. Call 253.589.1490 or e-mail me at 1000sofphotos@gmail.com. My store will have some basic supplies; i.e., tape runners, pages, page protectors, some paper packs, Tool and Tote Bags and cutting tools.

We are planning to have a paper buffet. If you were at Ocean Shores, you know how much fun it is! It is a great way to get just the papers you want. The fee is $10 and you will receive 10 sheets of mounting paper.

Meals are on your own. There are many eating establishments in the area. There will be a snack table for shared snacks, coffee, tea and water. We encourage you to bring a snack to share! We do have a kitchen available if you would like to bring your crock pot.

Bring a completed album to share. Contact me for more information or to register: Marlene Kam, CM Advisor, 253 589 1490. E-mail 1000sofphotos@gmail.com and I will contact you with my address for sending in your registration. Bring some friends and let me know whom you’d like to sit with.

I can help you with photo organization and telling your stories!

NATIONAL SCRAPBOOK DAYS IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Come join us! MAY 4 & 5, 2018

REGISTRATION: $55 by April 15, 2018

$75 after April 15, 2018

Includes the Exclusive NSD Packet

Friday and Saturday, May 4 and May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

American Legion Post No. 138

7515 Cirque Drive

University Place, WA 98467

SATISFY YOUR CROP CRAVING AT OUR NSD EVENT!