Douglas Team From the North Brings Cold To Raiders

The Douglas Royals bus had to wait in line for over two hours on their way across the border. Once they got here though, the Raiders (2-6 overall, 0-4 league) may have wished they had remained in line.

Douglas is off to a 12-0 start to the season after having finished 2nd in the NWAC Championships in Spokane last year, and they played that way once they were across the border. Douglas ended with a sixth inning eight run rule against the Raiders with a 9-0 run in the first game. The night cap went in a similar fashion, with Douglas ending on top at 8-1.

Sophomore shortstop Sharon Hazen (Morton, WA., Morton-White Pass High School) went 2-3 in the first game to lead the Raiders in the loss. Sharon was named as the new Pierce Athletics Hampton Inn & Suites Player of the Week with her current .556 batting average after the doubleheader versus Douglas. The Raiders only got seven hits in the first game. Freshman third baseman Kayla Washington (Tacoma, WA. , Woodrow Wilson H.S. ) had the only RBI of the second game with a single. The run was scored by sophomore Kelby Smith (Puyallup, WA., Rogers High School). Freshman Michaela Hougland (Enumclaw, WA., Enumclaw High School) had two hits in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

Assistant Coach Jeff Beha said, “Even though it might not have showed up in the statistics, we are getting better. The team is slowly making progress. We got a good second game from sophomore Natalie Vollandt (Buckley, WA., White River H.S.) pitching in the second game, and sophomore Autumn Heitzman (Yakima, WA., East Valley High School) has pitched fine during the season. We have been able to hit o.k. for most of the season. I know they are looking forward to being back on the field on Saturday (March 24) to get caught back up in the league standings.”

Pierce Raiders Softball will be on the road next Saturday when they travel to Everett C.C. in a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader. Everett is 2-2 in league, 10-6 overall after splitting Saturday’s doubleheaders with Skagit Valley. Everett is led by Megan Dedrick who is hitting .500 with 12 runs scored. Sydney Taggert is 2-2 as their main pitcher with a 2.45 ERA in twenty innings.

Source: Douglas Team From the North Brings Cold To Raiders. – Pierce College Athletics