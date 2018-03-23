Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now examines school shootings, gun control

In February, a mentally-disturbed former student at a Florida high school arrived on campus with a gun he obtained legally. He then opened fire inside the building, killing 17 and injuring 18 more before fleeing the campus, and later being arrested by police in a nearby neighborhood.

These horrific incidents keep happening, meanwhile, the debate and political rhetoric over gun control and dealing with the mentally ill continues while nothing seems to get done, one way or another.

On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll talk to an expert on mass-shooting incidents and threat assessment. What can be done to stop the slaughter of innocent children at campuses where they were once thought to be safe? And what can you do when it comes to threat assessment?

Plus, we’ll hear from the director of the Washington Arms Collectors about gun rights, what’s too much of a weapon for a person to have, and should the age limit to purchase a gun be raised? We’ll also head to Olympia to talk to OSPI Superintendent Chris Reykdal and get his reaction to President Trump’s idea of arming teachers.

When to watch:

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Use the list below to find us on TV. You can also watch past episodes and learn more about the show on our website .

OFF AIR:

KBTC 28.1, 28.2, 28.3 digital channels, (including K41KT-D Grays River-Lebam and K24IC-D, Bellingham and Channel 16 Digital, Seattle)

KCKA 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 digital channels

CABLE:

Comcast channel 108 (HD, most areas in Western Washington)

Comcast channel 12 (most areas – in Tacoma, Comcast channel 3)

Click! (Tacoma) channel 3 Rainier Connect channel 10

Broadstripe channel 28 (varies by area)

Verizon FiOS channel 28

Frontier Cable: 528 (HD), 28 (SD), and 474 (MHz Worldview)

SATELLITE:

Dish channel 28 (may appear as 8620)

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.