Bargains and Swap Meet Treasures are Waiting – Goodwill Outlet Store

Looking to start your own business? Are you retired and not making enough money to live on? Do you just need a few bucks more each month? Or are you just looking to put clothes on your back and shoes on your feet. Don’t worry there is money out there to be made and many things are possible by shopping at the Goodwill Outlet store at 3120 South Pine Street, Tacoma (Mon-Sun 9:00AM-5:00PM).

Local Goodwill Industries (www.goodwillwa.org/) has a fleet of trucks picking up donations of just about everything you can think of. People donate to Goodwill because Goodwill uses the money locally for jobs. “9,420 people were provided job training, placement and support, including 2,519 young adults at the REACH Center.”

Goodwill of the Olympic and Rainier Region sells goods in their 37 stores and online (www.goodwillwa.org/shop/online/). My buddy Bill Kaufmann set up the online store for them years ago and it’s still working better than ever. “Shopping Goodwill online expands your hunt for thrifted goods – peruse for that designer purse, scout out a vintage necklace, or add on to your Lego collection – what ever your thrifting needs are – Goodwill shopping is at your fingertips.” The online system is like eBay, you need to bid on various objects. The items are chosen by Goodwill and placed on their shopping style cart. If you have a sharp eye and need a bargain, then the outlet store with its huge, wide-open shopping floor with large bins of used goods might be your best shot at scoring a super deal.

Not only are various purchases available at the local Goodwill stores at greatly reduced prices, but now you and other “pickers” pay by the pound at the outlet store. This means BARGAINS for most items. I saw a TENS (pain) Therapy Unit in its original box sitting in a bin, which would have probably cost a quarter or less. Bulkier items like books can often cost you more than shopping at other used book stores in town, but super savings can be made on clothes.

Employees constantly wheel in fresh bins of books, toys, clothing, shoes, and media, all of which sometimes wind up jumbled together. I visited the facility with my friend Richard Dorsett who explained how it all works. Professional pickers have shopping carts, which they guard by staying near chatting with friends. When they need to shop without their carts they leave them covered. Do not go to those carts. There are dozens of bins filled with various items. As you shop you’ll soon learn where to find what you’re looking for. I recommend scouting the floor out before shopping.

Clothing purchased at the outlet store can give you and your family a whole new wardrobe. Clothing is very light of weight, so it’s easy to see how less expensive it is paying by the pound. That makes good clothing a fantastic bargain. Bulky items are better bought at the Goodwill retail stores. Objects purchased at the outlet store show up on eBay, or in local garage sales, farmers markets, swap meets and sometimes on an invoice through a brick and motor business. Everyone looks for a bargain. We’re all in the same boat. Money well spent at Goodwill goes towards helping people in our community go to work by providing job training and educational opportunities for people with disabilities or disadvantages. Happy shopping!