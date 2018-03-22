Spring excitement is in full bloom at Pierce County Library System

Say good-bye to the cold, dreary days of winter. Spring is almost here! Join neighbors and friends at Pierce County Library System for leprechaun crafts, windy day projects and fun spring break events. Everything to get in the spirit for spring.

Crafts, story times and books are available for people of all ages to enjoy. Melt away the winter blues and visit the library where the opportunities to learn and discover new things are flourishing.

Upcoming events include:

Windy Day Craft: Make a paper craft that flutters in the wind. For all ages.

Tuesday, March 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont

Build Your Own Kite: Members of the Pierce County Kite Fliers Association will help participants make and fly their own kits. Materials provided. For all ages.