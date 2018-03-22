Sally Mae is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Sally Mae is simply stunning. Her brindle coloring is a real head-turner, but the two-year-old little miss does not let that get to her head. Rather, she has a very sweet disposition and is eager to dole out kisses.

As a hound dog, Sally Mae requires a secure fenced yard and regular walks on leash only. We also do not recommend apartment living, as Sally Mae has quite a booming voice. She will do better with kids over 10 who are comfortable with big, bouncy dogs and no cats or other small critters — Sally Mae thinks those guys are for chasing. A slow and careful introduction to resident dogs over time would be the best course of action.

Meet this model beautiful Plott Hound today at the Humane Society — #A525814. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.