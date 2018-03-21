Three Bates Technical College students named to All-Washington Academic Team

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College representatives have selected three students to represent the college as members of the All-Washington Academic Team. Governor Jay Inslee will honor the students and other nominees from across the state at a recognition ceremony in Olympia on March 22 at South Puget Sound Community College.

The All-Washington Academic Team program highlights and celebrates high-achieving students enrolled in the state’s 34 technical and community colleges. Members of the team may receive a variety of scholarships from some of the state’s public and independent four-year colleges and universities.

Pablo Zumba is a student in the Biomedical Service Technician: Entry Level program. His Ecuadorian parents moved to Chicago in 2013, while Zumba stayed in Ecuador to finish his bachelor’s degree in electronics. After earning his degree, and at the recommendation of a Tacoma relative, he moved to Tacoma and enrolled in the biomedical program in 2016. Zumba’s goals include working as a biomedical service technician in a hospital setting, while continuing his education in physics and artificial intelligence.

Dental Lab Technician student Cynthia Lee is a former office assistant who has a passion for creating ceramic art. She found her dream career path when she heard about the Dental Lab Technician program. A single mother, Lee chose to enroll in the program when it became difficult to obtain a better-paying job. After enrolling, she joined Phi Theta Kappa honor society and opened a dental lab club. Graduating this year, she hopes to work in a lab setting in the industry.

Yakima native Megan Sales has always wanted to pursue a nursing degree. The mother of three enrolled in Practical Nurse in 2016 and immediately got involved in student activities. She chartered a human diversity club, became active in Phi Theta Kappa honor society, volunteered at a food bank and attended conferences. The first generation high school graduate and college student hopes to work in public health in Yakima as a registered nurse.

This prestigious recognition demonstrates the state’s commitment to scholarship and the community service of those who attend the state’s public technical and community colleges.

