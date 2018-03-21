The Humane Society is throwing a Kitten Shower in anticipation of Kitten Season

TACOMA, WA – Spring marks the beginning of hundreds of tiny kittens arriving at The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County. In anticipation of the incoming litters, the Society is throwing its fourth annual Kitten Shower open house on Saturday, Mar. 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at 2608 Center St in Tacoma.

In 2017 our Foster Care volunteers cared for 1,800 cats and kittens to ensure they were healthy and ready for adoption. Last year’s Kitten Shower event equipped foster volunteers with the supplies they needed to care for these fragile lives.

“The Kitten Shower is an important event that makes it possible for us to provide all our foster families with the best tools to help them save lives. With supplies taken care of, we can spend our time reacting to the individual needs of each kitten and provide exactly what is needed,” Sarah Anderson, Foster Care Coordinator, said.

You can donate to the program in advance of the event by utilizing the Society’s Amazon Wish List (www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/24JVWP1RDEWEW?&sort=default) or by making a cash donation at www.thehumanesociety.org.

Donations can also be dropped off at the open house itself, where attendees can cuddle kittens, take a picture with a Society kitten at the photo booth, tour the new Foster Care and Cattery areas, participate in a craft activity, enjoy light refreshments, mingle with foster volunteers and Society staff, and sign-up to foster themselves.

“The growth of this event has allowed us to expand our volunteer Foster Care family by bringing awareness to our cause, which in turn helps us save more lives every year,” Anderson continued.

For more information, please contact the Foster Care team by email.