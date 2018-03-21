Muri bills to increase public safety, help veterans and the disabled, gain governor’s signature

Submitted by Dick Muri’s Office

A measure sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri to prevent the inappropriate early release of sexually violent predators (SVP) was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee.

House Bill 2271 was prompted by a recent Washington State Supreme Court case, In re the Detention of John Marcum, which potentially entitled SVPs a new unconditional release trial each time an annual review found a less restrictive placement, or conditional release, was appropriate.

“We cannot risk releasing dangerous sex predators into our local communities unconditionally when they haven’t completed their treatment and may be likely to reoffend,” said Muri, R-Steilacoom. “Additionally, the Marcum decision could result in as many as 100 new trials every year, boosting court costs by as much as $7.8 million. Not only would this be a huge cost to taxpayers, but it could mean allowing violent sex offenders back into our neighborhoods to find their next victims. That’s totally unacceptable and why I authored this legislation.”

Prior to the Marcum case, the state had a two-pronged burden to show that a conditional release is not appropriate. Muri’s bill returns the system to the way it operated before the state Supreme Court’s decision. The measure takes effect immediately.

Also signed into law Wednesday is House Bill 2269, a measure Muri co-sponsored that extends the sales and use tax exemption by 10 years for add-on automotive adaptive equipment used by veterans and service members with disabilities.