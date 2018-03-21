Honoring Asian Traditions, Mountain View Memorial Park Hosts Free Hanshik and Ching Ming Festivals, March 31

Submitted by Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Lakewood celebrates Hanshik on Saturday, March 31 with a range of free activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, the community is invited to place the names of loved ones on a Prayer Board, enjoy traditional Korean music, dancing, ribbons, drumming and food. More than 150 people are expected to attend this year’s annual event.

Mountain View will also be celebrating Ching Ming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free performances by Chinese lion dancers will scare away “bad” spirits, while Buddhist and Taoist monks perform traditional blessings. This ancient Chinese grave-sweeping ritual is conducted each spring to honor the memory of deceased loved ones.

These free events provide entertainment, unique cultural displays and activities. Food and refreshments will also be available.

About Hanshik:

Based on the traditional Korean holiday, Hanshik is celebrated on April 5 each year, which is the 105th day after the winter solstice. The ancient holiday welcomes warmer weather and allows families a chance to reunite and celebrate all loved ones and their ancestors who came before them. Nowadays on Hanshik, families visit their ancestral tombs to spruce up and hold memorial services.

About Ching Ming:

The observance of Ching Ming dates back more than 2,500 years and is linked to the Chinese culture of ancestor worship. Each year, celebrants visit ancestral graves where they conduct ceremonial rites and make offerings. Ching Ming traditions remain a significant part of cultural life in modern Chinese communities.