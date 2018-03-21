Baritone Ryan Christopher Bede and Wildlife Photographer Dan Suckow featured at UP for Arts Arts & Concerts Series

Submitted by UP for Arts

Join us for the second concert in the Up for Arts 2018 Spring Concert Series this Friday, March 23rd at 7pm, featuring baritone Ryan Christopher Bede. Ryan made his Seattle Opera solo debut in May 2017 as the Second Priest in The Magic Flute, followed by Prince Yamadori in Madama Butterfly and Fiorello in The Barber Of Seville in the 2017-18 season. He is a former Young Artist with Tacoma Opera and the Aspen Opera Theater Center, and was a two-time recipient of the Seattle Opera Guild Singers Training Fund Grant.

He completed his studies at the University of Puget Sound and the University of Washington, and now frequently performs as a lecturer and preview artist for the Seattle Opera Guild. He presently serves as the baritone soloist and section leader at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, and teaches voice at the University Of Puget Sound and Tacoma Community College, as well as maintaining a private studio in the Tacoma area.

Also featured is Washington State photographer, Dan Suckow. He has won numerous awards in art and photography shows and juried exhibits. Dan recognizes that photography is a never ending journey to develop not only technical abilities to capture what he sees, but more importantly to see the image in the first place.

Please see our website at www.upforarts.org ; for more information about our artists. The space here is too limited to adequately describe their impressive talents.

Admission is $15 for Adults, $5 for Students and Members, as always, are free. Tickets available at the door only.

As always the concert is held in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium. Covered parking is accessible from behind the Civic/Library building. Drinks and food are available at the atrium at Anthem Coffee & Tea.

Make it an special event night out starting with dinner at Grassi’s where 20% of your purchase is donated to Up for Arts. If you make your reservation between 4 and 5:45 pm, Grassi’s will guarantee that you will be finished by concert time. Then, after the concert, finish the evening at Grassi’s with wine and 1/2 price dessert! (These offers are only available on concert nights when you attend the concert.)