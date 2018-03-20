U.P. Modern Dentistry is a leader in corporate philanthropy

Business philanthropy in the United States continues to grow annually, with corporations contributing nearly $18.55 billion to charitable causes in 2016. It is clear that organizations both big and small continue to recognize the positive impact that corporate giving programs have on their communities, their employees and their bottom lines.

The University Place business community has a long tradition of supporting the less fortunate among us and one of our newest businesses, U.P. Modern Dentistry, is furthering that tradition. Since coming to the city last summer, the business has already supported local holiday food and school supply drives. Patients who contributed items to these efforts received a discount on dental treatment at U.P. Modern Dentistry.

In addition to programs that benefit the local community, U.P. Modern Dentistry is also a major supporter of Charity: Water, a non-profit organization that brings clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. The practice donates a percentage of the fees from crowns made in the office to Charity: Water and also offers $100 off dental treatment to every patient who makes a $20 donation to the organization.

Mayor Keel and members of the U.P. Modern Dentistry team at the recent Partner UP the practice hosted.

U.P. Modern Dentistry also brings its mobile dental clinic to the Key Free Clinic in Vaughn and other locations around the state two times a year to provide free dental treatment to patients in need. And later this year, staff will be on hand for the Special Olympics in Seattle, providing free dental treatment to the athletes.

In addition to these efforts, U.P. Modern Dentistry employees also receive eight hours per year of volunteer time to serve their communities as they see fit.

“We are really proud of these efforts,” says Katie Littlefield, regional support member for Pacific Dental Services, of which U.P. Modern Dentistry is an independently owned and operated affiliate. “It has gotten to the point where people are coming in to donate as an outlet to participate and become engaged, even if they are not seeing us for dental work.”

