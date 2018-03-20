Tacoma Community College’s new president will be Dr. Ivan Harrell

Tacoma Community College has selected its 11th president.

After a national, comprehensive three-month search, the Board of Trustees have unanimously selected Dr. Ivan Harrell, and he has verbally accepted our offer. Dr. Harrell’s start date has yet to be established. The Board of Trustees will vote whether to officially appoint him as the 11th president of TCC at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 21st.

Dr. Harrell is currently the Executive Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs at Georgia Piedmont Technical College. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Success at Lone Star College and as Dean of Student Services at Anne Arundel Community College. You can view his CV here, and read about the level of experience he will bring to TCC.

TCC launched its president search in the fall of 2017. The TCC Search Committee, comprised of representatives from the Board of Trustees, staff, faculty, students, the TCC Foundation and community members, participated in the candidate screening process. Three finalists were selected out of an excellent pool of 61 candidates. The finalists were on campus the week of March 12th for a series of on-site interviews.

In making their decision to select Dr. Harrell, the Trustees considered survey results submitted by hundreds of community members, students and employees. They interviewed each candidate and reviewed information provided by AGB Search, the firm hired to conduct the national search.

“Dr. Harrell demonstrated the intellect, integrity and passion who represents our values and will lead us well,” said TCC Board Chair Bob Ryan. “He is the leader who will continue to build upon the great work we have accomplished and brings the focus and charisma to support our goal of student success.”

Dr. Harrell said he is passionate about the mission and vision of the meaning behind a community college education.

“I want to continue the great work that this college community has been doing for over 50 years, while simultaneously working to develop and implement a shared vision for where we want to see TCC in the future,” he said.

Dr. Harrell plans to hit the ground running when he arrives at TCC. Throughout the transition, he will be guided by the Board, interim co-presidents Mary Chikwinya and Bill Ryberg and the TCC Leadership Team.