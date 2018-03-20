Register Now for Fall Preschool Classes at LCOP Preschool

Submitted by Kathi Loverin

It is time to register preschool children for preschool classes that will begin in September. Little Church on the Prairie Preschool offers 3 classes. The Junior Class serves children who will be 3 years old by August 31 of 2018. The AM Pre-Kindergarten Class admits children who will be 4 years old by August 31, 2018, and the PM Pre-K Class admits children who will be 4 by April 30, 2018.

A registration form may be picked up in the church office or downloaded from our website: lcoppreschool.com

Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit our website, or contact Kathi Loverin at 253-588-6631.

Our preschool offers active-duty military discounts on tuition. Registration is taking place now until all classes are filled. Currently, the afternoon class has limited openings.