Raiders Looking For Right Formula In Non-League Games – Pierce College Athletics

Pierce College Men’s Baseball (5-11) is working to find the right formula in its non-league games. Pierce ended the weekend frustrated after losing all four games. Losses to Edmonds and Everett have not left the field feeling dazed, but instead focused on the upcoming league season.

Edmonds is now 15-1 in the non-leagues, and they appear ready for a battle for the North Championships with Everett, who is now 10-2 overall. Everett’s only losses were to Yakima Valley (2016 NWAC champion) two weekends ago. Everett has finished 2nd in the NWAC in 2016 and 2017. Edmonds won the title in 2014, and they appear to have a good team this season.

Sophomore Alan Vasquez, a righthanded pitcher, discussed the early season saying, “It has been a good preseason for us. We are playing great teams. We are trying to get more confidence in our freshman players, who are finding out more about what the NWAC is all about. It is coming along, we just need to get going.”

Pierce has a five inning losing streak after the 0-4 weekend, and several players said they are ready to get after it this weekend. Pierce had its best opportunity in the initial game of the doubleheader vs. Edmonds. Brock Wrolstad gave up four runs in 6.2 IP and freshman Jamie Maples gave up one run and one hit. Sophomore Hudson Byorick was 2-5 with an RBI. Sophomore Rylan Cratsenberg was 2-4 with an RBI.

Vasquez said, “losing these weekend games end up coming down to a single inning.” The loss in the final game came down to the bottom of the 4th inning. Freshman Tucker Stroup gave up all four runs in the tough fourth inning. Stroup pitched well overall in his six innings.

Pierce will be ready for Saturday, when the Raiders head to Everett to play a doubleheader at 10:00 a.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett, WA. On Sunday, the teams will head south to play three games at Mt. Tahoma H.S. once Big Bend C.C. is added to the mix. Pierce will play Everett at 10:00 a.m. and then Everett will play at 1:00 p.m. with Big Bend. The final game will be at 4:00 p.m. with a game between Pierce and Big Bend.

Source: Raiders Looking For Right Formula In Non-League Games – Pierce College Athletics