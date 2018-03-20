Kids and teenagers to design library cards for Pierce County residents

TACOMA – Pierce County Library System is asking kids and teenagers to show their creativity and create the next two library cards for people to use throughout Pierce County. The free design contest runs now through Saturday, April 14.

“Who wouldn’t want a library card designed by one of our community’s creative, talented kids?” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “These student-designed cards will be in the hands, pockets and wallets of people all over Pierce County, because we issue about 60,000 new cards every year.”

Any children between the ages of 5-11 and teenagers between the ages of 12-18 living or attending school in Pierce County are eligible to enter. Students may pick up entry forms at any Pierce County Library or online at cardcontest.pcls.us. For the contest, artists must submit entry forms with their library card design at a Pierce County Library or by mail to Library Card Contest, Pierce County Library System, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-2215.

Art must be original and not published elsewhere. Submitted art becomes the property of Pierce County Library. The Library will retain all submissions. The artist’s name will appear along with the artwork on the printed card, which will be available throughout Pierce County.

Professional artists will review entries and select finalists for the two age categories. The public will select the winners from the finalists by voting online through the Library’s website later this year.

The child- and teen-designed library cards will be available for free, in addition to other designs the Library offers. The student-designed cards are expected to be available starting in October 2018.

A Pierce County Library card offers access to more than 1.5 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials.