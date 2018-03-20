CampTMP – Spring Break Camp for Kids – Fiddler On the Roof Jr.

Camp|TMP’ announces its upcoming Spring Break Camps! An intensive, one-week, musical theater class for children ages 6-18 that culminates in a fully staged performance of Fiddler on the Roof Jr.

In only one-week students will memorize lines, block the show, and learn music and choreography necessary to put on a musical. At the end of the week, the cast will perform for friends, family and community members on stage at Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

This abbreviated rehearsal process gives students an opportunity to experience the fast-paced nature of theater during their school vacation! All students are welcome from all school districts and home schools who share these Spring Break schedules:

Session #1 | April 2 – 6, 2018

Auditions: March 31 | 9 am – 12:30 pm

Rehearsals: April 2 – 6 | 9 am – 4 pm

Performance: April 7, 2:00 pm & April 8, 6:30 pm

Session #2 | April 9 – 13, 2018

Auditions: April 7 | 9am – 12:30 pm

Rehearsals: April 9 – 13 | 9 am – 4 pm

Performance: April 14, 2:00 pm & April 15, 6:30 pm

Session #3 | April 16 – 20, 2018

Auditions: April 14 | 9 am – 12:30 pm

Rehearsals: April 16 – 20, 2018 | 9 am – 4 pm

Performance: April 21, 11:00 am & April 22, 6:30 pm

Tuition

$325.00 if registered by 3/27/18

$375 on or after 3/28/18

(additional sibling $275.00)

ALL REGISTERED CAMPERS ARE GUARANTEED A ROLE

*Financial Assistance Available UPON Request

Register at tmp.org, call (253) 565-6867 with any questions.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse

7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867

www.tmp.org