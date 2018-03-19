UP School Board received a punitive Management Letter from WA Auditor’s Office

Submitted by Howard Lee

Few people know that two years ago the University Place School Board received a punitive Management Letter from the Washington State Auditor’s Office for failure to have CTE courses approved by Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and having instructors teaching CTE classes who failed to have valid CTE certification. All this resulted in the UP school district having to repay State CTE funding, which had been illegally received for the unaccredited CTE classes.

Although the letter was made a matter of public record by the State, the UP school board did not inform the community of the letter’s existence nor any details concerning the administrative errors made in their CTE program.

Why is this matter important today, even though it happened two years ago? It’s called “accountability.” The UP school board demonstrated a lack of transparency by not informing the community of the administrative, but preventable errors made in the district’s CTE program.

The Revised Code of Washington, which is the law of the land in the State of Washington, directs that the school board is accountable to the community for school district operations. School board members make a pledge to uphold these laws. If the community regularly challenges school board decisions, then it will be difficult for the school board to be anything but transparent with UP citizens. Be engaged in UP school district operations by attending UP school board meetings.