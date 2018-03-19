Girder setting brings overnight closures of South Tacoma Way

TACOMA – Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will close South Tacoma Way for several nights starting Wednesday, March 21 to set nine bridge girders, and to install safety deck and overhangs.

During the overnight closures, drivers who use South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be maintained on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.

The overnight closure hours of South Tacoma Way are:

Sunday – Thursday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day

11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday

11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

Additional lane and ramp closures associated with the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.