Operation Homefront and Southern New Hampshire University Honor Local Military Spouses

Submitted by Operation Homefront

TACOMA, Wash. – Operation Homefront and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) hosted a Homefront Celebration this evening in Tacoma to celebrate more than 100 military spouses with an elegant “night out.” The honored guests were spouses of local active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured of all ranks.

During the evening, SNHU awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Stephanie Endicott, a deserving military spouse who will now begin working toward her bachelor’s degree in health information management through the University’s online program. She hopes to use her education to influence change in the medical field and better the lives of others.

“Education is so important for opening up opportunities and as a military spouse, it’s even more so,” said Endicott. “Life can change very quickly and unexpectedly; there are never any guarantees for ‘where’ or ‘when.’ So, when I received notice that I had received the scholarship from SNHU, I was elated. Unfortunately, my husband is currently deployed right now and has no idea that such an unbelievable, amazing thing has happened to us!”

Endicott’s husband is an Electronics Technician (Communications), also known as an ETR, for the Navy’s USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast attack submarine based out of Naval Base Kitsap.

SNHU and Operation Homefront host multiple Homefront Celebrations each year to recognize military spouses across the country. This is the 16th celebration to date and 20 scholarships have been awarded thus far.

“Southern New Hampshire University is a strong supporter of military service members and their families, and we are proud to partner with the University on Homefront Celebrations,” said Jill Eskin-Smith, senior director of corporate & foundation partnerships for Operation Homefront. “Every event celebrates the essential contributions of military spouses, who are indeed heroes on the homefront. SNHU scholarships help military spouses to complete their education and to improve their career prospects so that their families can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

Guests are treated to a catered dinner, remarks by a motivational speaker and night on the dance floor. In addition, one full-tuition SNHU scholarship is awarded during each celebration.

“It is a pleasure working with Operation Homefront to celebrate our nation’s military spouses, who’ve sacrificed so much,” said Randy Plunkett, assistant vice president of military initiatives, SNHU. “Our hope, here at SNHU, is to show these military families that higher education is within reach, no matter where they’re stationed or how many times they’re relocated.”

Karin Childress-Wiley, spouse of a Marine and mother of two, was the guest speaker for the evening. During the celebration, she shared her story and offered words of advice to her peers.

“Military spouses are the “Michael Collins” of the military – most don’t know his name, but he was a critical part of the Apollo Mission and he did so without fanfare,” said Childress-Wiley. “That’s what military spouses do every day.”

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit www.OperationHomefront.org.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 85-year history of educating traditional-age students and working adults. Now serving more than 85,000 students worldwide, SNHU offers over 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each student. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.