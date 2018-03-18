Lakewood’s Downtown Plan open house is March 21, 2018

We have entered the next phase of our downtown planning process. The city’s draft downtown plan and draft planned action environmental impact statement will be presented to the public at an open house March 21 at 5:30 p.m. before the city’s Planning Commission meeting.

The open house will have interactive displays and a chance for discussion. Refreshments will also be available. The Planning Commission will then discuss the plan at its meeting.

To see the plan before the March 21 open house visit the project website March 16. That’s when the plan will be posted online and from there a 30-day comment period will begin. Review the documents and provide your thoughts and comments online.