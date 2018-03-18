DuPont student helps Rep. Dave Hayes in the House

Shelby L. Harris, a 14-year-old student at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont, recently served as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives. She was sponsored by Rep. Dave Hayes, R-Camano Island.

As a page, Shelby observed the Legislature in action and was responsible for delivering messages and documents to legislators in their offices, committee meetings and the House chamber during floor sessions. Shelby also attended the Legislative Page School during the week she served.

To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 17, and obtain written permission from their parents and school.

Shelby is the daughter of Lee Correa and Kendralee Harris. Her mother is a legislative assistant for Rep. Hayes. Shelby enjoys singing and spending time with her friends.

For more information about the House Page Program, go to: leg.wa.gov/House/Pages/HousePageProgram.aspx.