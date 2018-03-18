03 20 2018 Council Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 6, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107199- #107206 in the amount of $145,347.80
- Approval of Claims Checks #107207 – #107278 in the amount of $156,185.28 and Manual Checks #107194 – #107198 in the amount of $11,057.34
- Pierce Transit Representative (AB 2842) (Resolution #1160)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Legislative Update- Representatives Dick Muri, Christine Kilduff and Senator Steve O’Ban
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
- Litigation
