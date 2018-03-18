The Suburban Times

03 20 2018 Council Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 6, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107199- #107206 in the amount of $145,347.80
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107207 – #107278 in the amount of $156,185.28 and Manual Checks #107194 – #107198 in the amount of $11,057.34
    4. Pierce Transit Representative (AB 2842) (Resolution #1160)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Legislative Update- Representatives Dick Muri, Christine Kilduff and Senator Steve O’Ban
  6. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Executive Session
    1. Litigation

