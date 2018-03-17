Rep. Dick Muri re-opens 28th District office in Steilacoom

Now that the 60-day legislative session has ended, Rep. Dick Muri has re-opened his district office in Steilacoom.

“It’s good to be home listening and meeting with people in our communities. There were a number of important public policy debates in Olympia this session. It’s important that I hear directly from constituents about their concerns, questions and comments about state government,” said Muri.

The 28th District lawmaker temporarily closed the Steilacoom office during the session and maintained an office in Olympia from Jan. 8 to March 8, but re-opened the district office Monday, March 12.

“A district office provides easy access for people to come by and meet with me,” said Muri. “I’m here to serve and help with any issues, or questions, they may have.”

The office is located at 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, 98388. Office hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and closed on Friday. The office phone number is (253) 301-2278. Individuals who would like to meet with Muri are encouraged to call or send an email.