Overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for southbound I-5 at Mounts Road

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, drivers on southbound Interstate 5 near DuPont may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures the week of March 19 while contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

The work requires single and double lane closures on southbound I-5 near Mounts Road. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. each night with all lanes open by 6 a.m. each following day.

The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

All work is dependent on dry weather and may be rescheduled.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.