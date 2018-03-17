Lakewood’s take on the short Legislative session

Following the adjournment last week of the 2018 Legislative session , Lakewood anticipates receiving In $1.876 million in state money for the following projects:

Fort Steilacoom Regional Park ($400,000): The State Capital Budget included funding specifically for the extension of water and sewer lines in the park. We expect to begin design later this year with construction in 2019.

Lakewood Colonial Plaza ($500,000): This funding will be included as part of the city's 2019/2020 proposed Biennial Budget. That is in addition to the anticipated $1.5 million needed to construct the project. Project design, funded with $250,000 from the city, will begin later this year. Construction is expected in 2019.

Harry Todd Waterfront Park improvement phase 1 ($976,000): $500,000 was allocated from the state's Aquatic Land Enhancement Account for this project. This is in addition to $476,000 allocated from the Water Access grant included in the 2017-19 Capital Budget, which passed earlier in the session. Design for phase 1 will occur in 2018 with construction expected in 2019.

The state Transportation Budget also advanced $2 million, at the city’s request, for its Lake City Businses District sidewalk project to the state’s 2019-21 budget cycle. This allows the city to combine two of its road improvement projects. They include: improving Veterans Drive from Gravelly Lake Drive to Alameda and then from Alemda to American Lake Park and then add sidewalks and road overlay along Veterans Drive between Gravelly Lake Drive and American Lake Park. Design will begin in 2019 with construction in 2020.

The state Capital Budget also included a proviso to allow the transfer of ownership of Fort Steilacoom Park to the city; the same with the land that Pierce College is on. The city initiated this process and the goal is to complete this process by the end of the year.